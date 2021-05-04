Wrestling: 2020-21 ALL-COUNTY WRESTLING TEAMS

Wrestler of the Year
Dylan Fairchild, West Forsyth
UGA signee capped his second straight undefeated season with a state championship at heavyweight, pinning each of his opponents in the first period.
Coach of the Year
Evan Goff, West Forsyth
Led the Wolverines to aClass 7A duals state championship appearance and a second-place showing at the state traditionals tournament. Produced two state champions in Fairchild and Ethan Rickert. West also swept region duals and traditionals.
First team All-County
106 - Reed Walker, West Forsyth, Freshman
Region champion capped stellar freshman campaign with a runner-up finish at state, finishing 35-2.
113 - Noah Danforth, West Forsyth, Freshman
Region champion also turned in an impressive freshman season, finishing as a runner-up at state and compiling a 34-3 record.
120 - Michael Gryder, North Forsyth, Sophomore
Region champion and state qualifier advanced to the quarterfinals at the state meet.
126 - Mason McClung, Lambert, Junior
Region champion reached the semifinals at the state meet and finished fourth.
132 - Chase Murray, West Forsyth, Senior
Region champion also reached the semifinals at the state meet and finished fourth.
138 - Jacob Zearfoss, Lambert, Freshman
Region champion fell in the semifinals, then pinned his opponent in the third-place match.
145 - Dylan Lobdell, Lambert, Sophomore
Collected three straight pins and an overtime win to finish second at state.
152 - Bentley Wheeler, North Forsyth, Junior
Region champion capped perfect 37-0 season with a state championship.
160 - Ethan Rickert, West Forsyth, Senior
Region champion also won a state championship, pinning Ethan Culbreth in the title match.
170 - Matthew Meersman, South Forsyth, Senior
Region champion fell narrowly in semifinals at state meet, finishing inside top six in state.
182 - Avery Krippner, Forsyth Central, Senior
Region champion also enjoyed a perfect senior season, winning 7-2 in the championship round to finish 26-0.
195 - Spencer Bovenizer, West Forsyth, Senior
Region champion lost to eventual state champion Landen Moss, 6-5, in quarterfinals at state.
220 - Jay Helstone, West Forsyth, Junior
Region champion fell in quarterfinals at state meet.
285 - Thomas Dossett, Lambert, Junior
State runner-up who lost only five matches at heavyweight, with three coming against Dylan Fairchild.
Second team All-County
106 - Josh Wayland, Denmark, Sophomore
Finished fourth at state meet, falling in semifinals to eventual state champion Hunter McCullough, 7-5.
113 - Juan Cruz, South Forsyth, Senior
Finished inside top six at state after falling in quarterfinals.
120 - Zach Recker, Denmark, Junior
Returned from shoulder injury days before region meet and won three matches in consolation round at state.
126 - Tony Tanory, West Forsyth, Junior
State qualifier finished season 15-9 and won two matches at state meet.
132 - Ethan Kidd, Lambert, Junior
State qualifier finished season 16-9 and rallied through the consolation round, collecting three wins.
138 - Brody Knapp, West Forsyth, Senior
State qualifier finished season 23-16 and won three matches at state meet, including two in the consolation round.
145 - Christian Walker, West Forsyth, Junior
State qualifier finished season 24-15 and collected two wins at state meet.
152 - Lucas Teillon, Lambert, Senior
Finished 20-4 and placed fourth at state meet, falling in the semifinals before wrestling into the third-place match.
160 - Ethan Culbreth, Denmark, Senior
State runner-up finished 24-5, with three losses to Ethan Rickert, including one in the state championship.
170 - Robert Riddle, Lambert, Senior
Finished inside top six at state after winning four straight matches in consolation round.
182 - Tristan Graham, North Forsyth, Junior
State runner-up went 29-6 and lost by decision to state champion Avery Krippner.
195 - Zac Redecker, Forsyth Central, Senior
State runner-up collected three pins en route to the championship bout, a 9-2 loss to Landen Moss.
220 - Collin Miller, North Forsyth, Sophomore
State qualifier collected two pins at state meet before falling in the quarterfinals.
285 - Eli Edwards, North Forsyth, Junior
Finished fourth at Region 6-7A meet.