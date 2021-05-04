Wrestling: 2020-21 ALL-COUNTY WRESTLING TEAMS

Wrestler of the Year

Dylan Fairchild, West Forsyth

UGA signee capped his second straight undefeated season with a state championship at heavyweight, pinning each of his opponents in the first period.

Coach of the Year

Evan Goff, West Forsyth

Led the Wolverines to aClass 7A duals state championship appearance and a second-place showing at the state traditionals tournament. Produced two state champions in Fairchild and Ethan Rickert. West also swept region duals and traditionals.

First team All-County

106 - Reed Walker, West Forsyth, Freshman



Region champion capped stellar freshman campaign with a runner-up finish at state, finishing 35-2.

113 - Noah Danforth, West Forsyth, Freshman

Region champion also turned in an impressive freshman season, finishing as a runner-up at state and compiling a 34-3 record.



120 - Michael Gryder, North Forsyth, Sophomore

Region champion and state qualifier advanced to the quarterfinals at the state meet.



126 - Mason McClung, Lambert, Junior

Region champion reached the semifinals at the state meet and finished fourth.



132 - Chase Murray, West Forsyth, Senior

Region champion also reached the semifinals at the state meet and finished fourth.



138 - Jacob Zearfoss, Lambert, Freshman

Region champion fell in the semifinals, then pinned his opponent in the third-place match.



145 - Dylan Lobdell, Lambert, Sophomore

Collected three straight pins and an overtime win to finish second at state.

152 - Bentley Wheeler, North Forsyth, Junior

Region champion capped perfect 37-0 season with a state championship.



160 - Ethan Rickert, West Forsyth, Senior

Region champion also won a state championship, pinning Ethan Culbreth in the title match.



170 - Matthew Meersman, South Forsyth, Senior

Region champion fell narrowly in semifinals at state meet, finishing inside top six in state.



182 - Avery Krippner, Forsyth Central, Senior

Region champion also enjoyed a perfect senior season, winning 7-2 in the championship round to finish 26-0.



195 - Spencer Bovenizer, West Forsyth, Senior

Region champion lost to eventual state champion Landen Moss, 6-5, in quarterfinals at state.



220 - Jay Helstone, West Forsyth, Junior

Region champion fell in quarterfinals at state meet.



285 - Thomas Dossett, Lambert, Junior

State runner-up who lost only five matches at heavyweight, with three coming against Dylan Fairchild.

Second team All-County

106 - Josh Wayland, Denmark, Sophomore



Finished fourth at state meet, falling in semifinals to eventual state champion Hunter McCullough, 7-5.

113 - Juan Cruz, South Forsyth, Senior

Finished inside top six at state after falling in quarterfinals.

120 - Zach Recker, Denmark, Junior

Returned from shoulder injury days before region meet and won three matches in consolation round at state.

126 - Tony Tanory, West Forsyth, Junior

State qualifier finished season 15-9 and won two matches at state meet.

132 - Ethan Kidd, Lambert, Junior

State qualifier finished season 16-9 and rallied through the consolation round, collecting three wins.

138 - Brody Knapp, West Forsyth, Senior

State qualifier finished season 23-16 and won three matches at state meet, including two in the consolation round.

145 - Christian Walker, West Forsyth, Junior

State qualifier finished season 24-15 and collected two wins at state meet.

152 - Lucas Teillon, Lambert, Senior

Finished 20-4 and placed fourth at state meet, falling in the semifinals before wrestling into the third-place match.

160 - Ethan Culbreth, Denmark, Senior

State runner-up finished 24-5, with three losses to Ethan Rickert, including one in the state championship.

170 - Robert Riddle, Lambert, Senior

Finished inside top six at state after winning four straight matches in consolation round.

182 - Tristan Graham, North Forsyth, Junior

State runner-up went 29-6 and lost by decision to state champion Avery Krippner.

195 - Zac Redecker, Forsyth Central, Senior

State runner-up collected three pins en route to the championship bout, a 9-2 loss to Landen Moss.

220 - Collin Miller, North Forsyth, Sophomore

State qualifier collected two pins at state meet before falling in the quarterfinals.

285 - Eli Edwards, North Forsyth, Junior

Finished fourth at Region 6-7A meet.