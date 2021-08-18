Football: With enrollment up, Pinecrest Academy ready to tackle 11-man

For Pinecrest head coach Shawn Coury, having a returning starter at quarterback makes all the difference in the world.



“It’s huge. We’re so far ahead of where we would be if we started over,” Coury said. “Breckin’s really smart and makes good reads down the field. He’s a very electric runner, so he gives us that option and capability in the backfield. He’s so comfortable with what we’re doing, in terms of making the runs reads at the line of scrimmage, the option reads at the line of scrimmage, then also making those pass reads down the field. It puts us way ahead. He’s a good leader on the team, and he does a good job of rallying the guys and getting them to do that. So, his leadership capabilities are equally important to us as his skill on the field.”

Barbee and the Paladins won’t have the electricity of Bryce Balthaser at their disposal, but Coury said he expects Colin Brown to provide a similar brand of versatility.

Brown played receiver last year and also impressed at safety, where he had three interceptions.

“With his speed and his athletic ability, he’s going to be able to basically pick up right where Bryce left off,” Coury said. “Colin brings a lot of great skill to the game and a lot of great skill to our backfield. He’s very versatile too, in the sense that he can run sweep, he can catch, we can put him in the backfield as a tailback, just like we did with Bryce.”