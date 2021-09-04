Football: Pinecrest moves to 2-0 after 56-6 victory

Breckin Barbee accounted for four total touchdowns, Brock Barbee scored once on the ground and once through the air, and Pinecrest Academy rolled to a 56-6 victory Friday against Community Christian School.
Breckin Barbee started the scoring with a long TD run, rushing for more than 60 yards to put the Paladins up 7-0 early in the first quarter. He added a TD pass to Brock Barbee, whose TD run to open the second quarter made it 21-0.
Pinecrest closed the second half with a 52-yard TD pass from Breckin Barbee to Colin Brown, which granted the Paladins a 28-0 lead with just four seconds until halftime.
Brown scored the first points of the second half, too, scooping up a fumble and returning it for a touchdown to make it 35-0.
Community responded with its first scoring drive, punching it in from the Paladins' doorstep on fourth down, but Pinecrest blocked the extra point.
Breckin Barbee's fourth and final touchdown came on a 25-yard pass to Brock Barbee, then backup quarterback found Luke Coury to increase Pinecrest's lead to 49-6.
Matthew Mitchell added a fourth-quarter TD run to make it 56-6.
Pinecrest [2-0] will travel to Cherokee Christian next week for a 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 matchup with the Warriors.