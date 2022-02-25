Pinecrest's Breckin Barbee, Tommy Davis sign National Letters of Intent

It wasn't until the summer prior to his junior year that Breckin Barbee began playing quarterback for Pinecrest Academy.

On Wednesday, he signed to continue playing the position in college.

Barbee signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Hanover College [Ind.], while fellow Pinecrest senior Tommy Davis capped his record-breaking career by signing with South Georgia State College.

Barbee was a wide receiver until just before to the 2020 season, when he was thrust into the quarterback role. Barbee responded by piling up more than 1,400 total yards and scoring 26 touchdowns, helping the Paladins to the GAPPS 8-man Division II state championship.

Barbee said Hanover College's coaching staff recruited him as a quarterback, though he could change positions.

Barbee blossomed into a more effective passer during his senior season, throwing for 1,548 yards and 15 passing touchdowns.

"In backyard football, I was always the quarterback," Barbee said. "I had the arm, and I always understood it from a football perspective, but to be in a high school game is completely different."



Hanover College is one of five schools to offer Barbee, who said the school's kinesiology program helped tilt the scale in their favor.

"The deciding factor with Hanover is, I basically narrowed it down because I'm majoring in kinesiology," Barbee said. "The have a very good program, like top-notch in the country. That's what they're known for, so I thought that was a really good deciding factor on it."



Davis will attend South Georgia State College after breaking three school records and securing two top-five Class 1A finishes at the GHSA state meet.

Davis set records in the 50 back [25.31], 100 back [53.16] and 100 fly [53.76], while finishing third in the 100 back and fifth in the 100 fly at the state meet in the Class 1A classification.

South Georgia State College is located in Douglas and competes in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

- photo by David Roberts

