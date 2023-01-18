2022 Forsyth County News Girls XC Runner of the Year: Carmel Yonas, South Forsyth

South Forsyth's Carmel Yonas retained her throne, three-peating as Forsyth County News Girls XC Runner of the Year in 2022.

It was her desire to gain more confidence in herself that made this season different from the others.

“I just feel very blessed to receive this accomplishment three years in a row,” Yonas said. "I’m grateful for my family and friends."

Going into this season, Yonas didn’t start off on a good note, as she was not pleased with her times. Her summer training was severely affected by surgery she had in April.

“I wasn’t where I wanted to be, but I progressed, stayed patient, worked hard, and tried not to overthink everything," Yonas said of her season, which included a third straight top-three finish in the Class 7A state meet. "I’m proud of how I did.”

A major accomplishment for Yonas was the fact that — in the end — she ran her personal best and won the Region 6-7A meet. It was at that meet where Yonas had the best performance this season.

“That was the first race I ever just went out," Yonas said. "I was going at a fast rate but it didn’t feel fast — I felt like I was cruising. Not only did I hit my time but I also felt really good. That was the best I ever felt in a race."

The Georgia Tech program will provide Yonas with further opportunities to develop her skills. Yonas plans to be the athlete that encourages everyone. She plans to build her endurance and her strength.