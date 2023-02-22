Basketball: War Eagles soar into 2nd round

Offensively, the South Forsyth girls put together a similar performance in their Class 7A first-round victory over Wheeler Tuesday as the War Eagles did in their opening-round defeat against Peachtree Ridge last year.

In both contests, South Forsyth — a normally strong 3-point shooting team — made just four shots from beyond the arc on its home floor. All eight of those treys came from Clara Morris, who scored 17 points in the 2021-22 season-ending loss and 15 points this time around.

The difference in the outcome resulted from a better showing from the War Eagles on the defensive end

After giving up the final eight points in the 49-41 defeat to Peachtree Ridge, South Forsyth completely stymied Wheeler to the tune of a 55-30 win.

The War Eagles played particularly staunch defense in the opening stanza, holding a decisive 18-2 edge in the first quarter.

“It showed us that we were ready to go from the beginning,” South Forsyth head coach Keith Gravitt said of the lockdown defense. “Our talk before the game was that we needed to set the tone early. The girls came out ready to do that, and I think on the defensive end is where it shows the most.”

That sterling defensive effort, which led to far more turnovers than shot attempts for the Wildcats, resulted in six first-quarter points from Jadyn Kniceley. The junior cashed in several fast-break opportunities, as top-seeded South Forsyth (25-3) took advantage of a nervy start by No. 4 seed Wheeler (12-15).

Kniceley received several more chances in the paint as the game progressed and even knocked down a short jumper en route to a game-high 16 points.

“Jadyn finds herself a lot of times in situations where we ask her to play a role,” Gravitt said. “Tonight, her role was definitely defensively. She got to convert on a lot of those opportunities. Her teammates saw her ahead, as well.”

With senior Sharon Tolliver out due to an injury suffered in the Region 6-7A championship game, Kniceley and fellow 11th-grader Leah Bagwell stepped up on defense. Bagwell contributed six defensive boards and the same number of points. The duo combined for seven steals.

“Leah Bagwell did a great job on the boards, chasing loose balls,” Gravitt said. “The effort was tremendous by everybody who went on the court.

“That’s what we’ve got to need if we are going to have any chance of continuing to advance. These girls are really going to put their whole heart into it.”

Likely in part due to the absence of Tolliver — who should be deemed questionable, at best, for the Sweet 16 — the War Eagles didn't catch fire from distance like they typically do.

Morris efficiently buried her four 3-pointers over the first three quarters, but the rest of the South Forsyth team couldn't get dialed in from long range. That made the transition buckets even more vital, and in the half-court setting, Ava McGlockton's ability to score in the post helped keep the offense afloat.

Overall, Morris and McGlockton each contributed 15 points in extending the War Eagles' winning run to 17 games.

“That was huge,” Gravitt said of the fast-break points. “When the shots are not going in outside and they’re trying to take that away — they had obviously scouted us — they did a great job with that. The other part of that is Ava set her presence early in the paint, and that changes things, as well.”

To their credit, the Wildcats played more under control over the middle two quarters, allowing the visitors to avoid falling much further behind.

South Forsyth needed to register the final four points of the first half to outscore Wheeler in the period, 14-12. The teams played out a similar third quarter, in which a two-point edge for the War Eagles allowed them to enter the final period up 43-23.

Possibly influenced by fatigue, the Wildcats started to turn the ball over again with increased frequency over the final eight minutes. Almost all of South Forsyth's dozen points in the stanza — split evenly between Bagwell, Kniceley and McGlockton — resulted from fast-break chances.

“You want to get some momentum started; you want to get a good taste in your mouth moving forward,” Gravitt said of the win, the team's 24th in 25 tries. “We want to keep getting some people healthy. It will help us take a couple of days to get prepared for a great team.”

Gravitt made that "great team" comment before knowing his upcoming opponent.

After being informed that South Forsyth would, in fact, get a rematch against Peachtree Ridge (21-6) for its Feb. 24 second-round date, Gravitt acknowledged his veteran team will likely have some extra motivation.

“That was a tough one last year,” he said. “It will definitely be on our minds. I’m sure they have confidence from their game against us last year.”