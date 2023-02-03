Double-digit War Eagles sign national letters of intent

Ten South Forsyth seniors participated in a national signing day ceremony Feb. 1 inside the school's arena.
The War Eagles baseball program led the way with three signings — Yash Jain (St. Peter's), Michael Sime (Chattanooga State) and Alex Urias (West Florida). South Forsyth's boys lacrosse produced a pair of signees in Christian McConnell (Rollins College) and Carter Peterson (Queens University).
Other signees were Carmel Yonas (Georgia Tech XC and track), Tyler Simpson (Shorter football), Dino Stavros (Memphis soccer), Charlotte Brooks (Furman softball) and Cole Williams (Ohio Northern wrestling).