Football: South offense stalls in 28-14 loss to Gainesville

Gainesville held South Forsyth to its lowest offensive output of the season Friday as the War Eagles fell 28-14.
QB Kyle Durham accounted for both scores — one rushing, one passing — but South turned the ball over five times, allowing the Red Elephants to remain atop Region 6-7A with a 3-0 mark in region play.
Gionni Williams led the way offensively for the Red Elephants, rushing 10 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns, and completing 5 of 9 passing attempts for 55 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Senior Devin McGlockton hauled in nine catches for 147 yards and a touchdown for South, but the effort was not enough to pull the War Eagles to victory. South Forsyth falls to 4-2 on the year and 1-2 in region play.
Gainesville got the scoring started midway through the first quarter with a 42-yard scamper down the right sideline from JQ Drinkard off a reverse to go up 7-0 early. South answered halfway through the second frame with a 1-yard plunge from Durham, but the Red Elephants answered on the ensuing possession with an 18-yard passing score from Williams to Sam Perry right before the half.
The War Eagles evened things up with a touchdown toss from Durham to McGlockton on their first possession of the third quarter, but it was the last points South Forsyth would put on the scoreboard.
Williams added a 50-yard touchdown run in the third period and an 8-yard scoring rush in the fourth, and Gainesville grabbed a pair of interceptions in the final frame to ice the game and push their region winning streak to three games.
Sophomore Josh Nelson picked off a Williams pass in the first half that initiated a 79-yard drive that ended with Durham's 1-yard run.
Perhaps the biggest key to Friday’s win for Gainesville was its 5-1 turnover differential that kept the South offense off the field for much of the contest.
Xavier Ramsey got things started with a one-handed pick off Durham early in the first that set up the Red Elephants first score, and Quamaine Rucker picked up another turnover on the very next War Eagle possession by falling on a fumble.
Gainesville added another turnover off a forced fumble on a kickoff late in the third quarter, and Jahleel Rivas-Dicks and Yusif Ali both hauled in interceptions in the fourth, with every turnover play proving crucial to the Red Elephant victory.
South, which won its first four games of the season, came into the game as the second-highest scoring team in Class 7A.
The War Eagles will visit first-place Denmark next week.