Football: South offense stalls in 28-14 loss to Gainesville

Gainesville held South Forsyth to its lowest offensive output of the season Friday as the War Eagles fell 28-14.

QB Kyle Durham accounted for both scores — one rushing, one passing — but South turned the ball over five times, allowing the Red Elephants to remain atop Region 6-7A with a 3-0 mark in region play.

Gionni Williams led the way offensively for the Red Elephants, rushing 10 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns, and completing 5 of 9 passing attempts for 55 yards, a touchdown and an interception.