War Eagles sign national letters of intent

“It’s a big plus in our sports community," Avery said. "It’s great what these colleges are doing for us and giving us the opportunity to achieve our dream like any other sport."



Emmanuel College head coach Pam Martin-Wells makes sure her team has the best chance of succeeding, and that’s what drew Avery's attention.

There were more War Eagles that signed their national letter of intent on Wednesday at South Forsyth’s arena, as Nate Ward (Florida SouthWestern baseball), Caroline Turner (Augusta University XC) and Kennedy Ariail (Clemson University softball) also participated in the ceremony.

In a recent game against Lambert, Ward had an impressive stat line as he went 3-for-3 with three home runs, including a grand slam, in the victory.

“It feels amazing,” Ward said regarding signing his national letter of intent. “I’ve been putting in a lot of work in three-plus hours every day and seeing it pay off has been a big thing this year.”

In discussing Florida Southwestern, Ward said, “When I went down there, the environment that the coaches created was something that piqued my interest. He allows his athletes to be themselves and also competes at the highest level possible whether it’s academically or athletically.”

Turner has been working on form and racing since the sixth grade, which helped her receive an offer. Turner mentioned how coaches, teammates and friends played an important role in helping her to become the runner she is today.

“The team was well rounded and I wanted to go to a good community, which they gave me,” Turner said.

South Forsyth’s trip to Alabama last year Turner said was her most memorable race.

Ariail followed in her father's footsteps by picking up a bat, which led to her falling in love with softball.

“He worked with me and made me the player I am today,” Ariail said.

This past December, Ariail attended a Clemson camp, and the Tigers were immediately interested in Ariail joining their program.

“I had a setback in her sophomore year from tearing my ACL," Ariail said, "so it feels really good I got this opportunity, especially last minute.”