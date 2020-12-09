Basketball: Cowart scores 23 as West tops South 67-63

Cowart led the team with 23 points scored and also led the team with nine assists, just one assist away from a double-double.



“She’s the type of player that wants the ball in her hands, and honestly we want it in her hands too,” West assistant coach Mallory Ranfros said after the game. “She creates a lot of shots for other players and when players knock those shots down, it’s great.”

West Forsyth’s head coach David May was out because of COVID-19.

Though the Lady Wolverines left the game with the victory, there are several things to be worked on in practice. Ranfros said that she thought her team was lucky to win because of their decision making down the stretch.

“We definitely didn’t make great decisions down the stretch, but we’re just trying to survive until Coach May comes back,” Ranfros said.

The Lady War Eagles stole the ball 15 times on defense compared to eight steals for West Forsyth. Maggie Thompson led the Lady War Eagles with nine takeaways in the game.

War Eagles head coach Keith Gravitt said that’s just his team’s brand of basketball.

“I think that’s sort of our team’s mentality,” Gravitt said after the game. “We know we have to create pressure. We say, ‘We may not steal the ball, but we can force turnovers.’”

Though Cowart is the Lady Wolverines’ facilitator, the rest of the roster proved today why they're No. 10 in the latest Class 7A rankings.

The Thrower twins combined for 22 points, with Kalie dropping nine of her 13 points from 3-point range and Calie scoring nine points. Dorman also broke double digits with 11 points of her own.

South leaves Tuesday's game game knowing that they can compete with some of the best in their region. Gravitt said that his team left plenty of points on the floor, but that they were still a long way away from solidifying their seeding in the region.

“I really liked our transition offense today,” Gravitt said. “We scored a lot of points early and we took the lead twice in the game. When we had it at a one-point game, we had our post specialist wide open and we just could not find her. Then, when the deficit was just three, we couldn’t find our wide open teammates. We’ll get there. Got a long way to go.”

Clara Morris led the Lady War Eagles with 19 points and Sharon Tolliver was not too far behind with 17 of her own. Ava McGlockton scored 11 and led the team with five rebounds.

West (4-2, 2-0 Region 6-7A) will resume region play 6 p.m. Friday against North Forsyth, while South (5-2, 1-1 Region 6-7A) travels to Forsyth Central at 6 p.m. Friday.