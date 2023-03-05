The Sawnee Foundation awards $50k in grants to local groups, here's where the money went

Several local organizations will receive funds after some Sawnee Electric Membership Corporation customers chose to round up their bills.
Officials with Sawnee EMC recently announced $50,900 had been awarded to local charitable organizations, classroom grants and college foundation scholarships paid for through Sawnee’s Operation Round Up program, which allows customers to round up their bills to the next dollar.
“Sawnee EMC members have a unique opportunity to support Operation Round Up and give back to their local communities,” said Cindy Badgett, Sawnee’s director of external affairs, in a news release.
The foundation’s board approved $23,290 for local charitable organizations, $5,153.81 for Bright Ideas classroom grants and $22,500 for local college foundation scholarships, according to the release.
Those funds will go to:
Charitable Organizations
· Good Shepherd Clinic of Dawson County, Inc.
· Recovery Community Foundation of Forsyth, Inc.
· Blessings in a Backpack of Forsyth County, Inc.
· American Legion, Post 307
· Glory, Hope & Life, Inc.
· Teacher Reuse Exchange
Bright Ideas
· Whitlow Elementary – Forsyth County
· Denmark High School – Forsyth County
· Indian Knoll Elementary School – Cherokee County
College and Technical School Foundation Scholarships
· Gwinnett Tech Foundation, Inc. – North Fulton Campus
· University of North Georgia Foundation, Inc. – Cumming Campus
· Lanier Technical College Foundation – Forsyth County Campus
·
For more information on the foundation or the round up program, go to Sawnee.com/oru or contact Badgett at 678-455-1399 or cindy.badgett@sawnee.com.