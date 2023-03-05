The Sawnee Foundation awards $50k in grants to local groups, here's where the money went

Several local organizations will receive funds after some Sawnee Electric Membership Corporation customers chose to round up their bills.

Officials with Sawnee EMC recently announced $50,900 had been awarded to local charitable organizations, classroom grants and college foundation scholarships paid for through Sawnee’s Operation Round Up program, which allows customers to round up their bills to the next dollar.

“Sawnee EMC members have a unique opportunity to support Operation Round Up and give back to their local communities,” said Cindy Badgett, Sawnee’s director of external affairs, in a news release.

The foundation’s board approved $23,290 for local charitable organizations, $5,153.81 for Bright Ideas classroom grants and $22,500 for local college foundation scholarships, according to the release.