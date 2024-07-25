Summer break is quickly coming to a close as families prepare for the first day of a new school year next week.
Here are some important dates to remember ahead of the 2024-25 school year in Forsyth County Schools
Latest
-
'We have quite a legacy to uphold.’ New superintendent shares vision for Forsyth County Schools’ future at annual event
-
‘It is a family.’ Forsyth County Schools welcomes over 360 new teachers before start of 2024-25 school year
-
‘Carrying on the torch:’ Forsyth County Schools celebrates opening new Midway Elementary School
-
Forsyth County school board proposes drop in property tax rate for third consecutive year, pushes back public hearings