FCSO has been training to keep kids safe at school this year. Here's a look
07262024SRO TRAINING
Members of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office took part in a shooter response training on Wednesday, July 24 at the former Midway Elementary School building. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
Now that the new Midway Elementary School building is open, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is using the school’s old campus for school resource officer training.