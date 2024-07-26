A recent study by rating and review site Niche ranked Forsyth County Schools among the best public school systems in Georgia.
These Forsyth County schools were ranked among the best in Georgia
Latest
-
Open House and other important dates to remember ahead of the 2024-25 school year in Forsyth County
-
'We have quite a legacy to uphold.’ New superintendent shares vision for Forsyth County Schools’ future at annual event
-
‘It is a family.’ Forsyth County Schools welcomes over 360 new teachers before start of 2024-25 school year
-
‘Carrying on the torch:’ Forsyth County Schools celebrates opening new Midway Elementary School