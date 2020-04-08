After getting laid off because of COVID-19, this Forsyth County resident started a food pantry for pets

The circumstances weren’t great, but the timing was perfect.

Two weeks ago, Scout Bagley was let go from her job at a local coffee shop due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Georgia and the U.S. has seen record numbers of unemployment insurance claims since the outbreak began, so the Forsyth County resident knew she wasn’t the only one suddenly out of work.

In the face of that, Bagley decided the time was right to take her long-standing dream of starting a food pantry for pets and put it into action.

A week later, Kibble2Care was born to help low-income residents provide food and other essentials for their pets.

“When everything started happening, people started losing their jobs, I figured I should just go for it,” Bagley said.

Bagley got the effort off the ground with a simple website, where pet owners apply for assistance and others can make donations, and a Facebook page for promotion and communication.

For now, Bagley is making contactless porch pick-ups of donations and porch drop-offs of food to qualified pet owners herself. In the future, when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, she plans to hold traditional food drives on Saturdays.

Bagley has already been busy: Kibble2Care has helped a total of 10 cats and 13 dogs between seven families in Dawson and Forsyth counties.

“I really didn’t expect it to blow up within a week,” Bagley said. “It’s kind of been overwhelming.”