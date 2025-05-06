Enjoy the history and beauty of Charleston with this all-inclusive trip

SPONSORED CONTENT
World's Best Adventures is back with another amazing trip. Earlier this year, we visited Nashville, Tennessee, for a full tour of the home of country music. Guests who joined host Lori Maxim for the trip said they had a great time. Linda R said, "I loved having everything scheduled and fun packed! Lori Maxim is the BEST! "
This June 23-25, World’s Best Adventures invites you to join an all-inclusive getaway where we will explore the rich history of the south during a carefully curated tour of Charleston, South Carolina.
At a glance
What: All-inclusive trip to Charleston, South Carolina, with World's Best Adventures, a division of Metro Market Media, a local company that includes The Times, Forsyth County News and Dawson County News, among other properties
When: June 23-25, 2025
Where: Trip departs from The Times office at 345 Green St., Gainesville, and heads to Charleston
How much: $1,495 per person (double occupancy) or $1,795 (single)
A City Draped in Charm
The fun begins the moment we roll out with snacks, drinks, and plenty of fun on the journey to Charleston. By that afternoon, we'll be browsing the vibrant Historic City Market, where Gullah artisans share handmade treasures.
Then it's time for the evening's cocktail reception where you can get to know your travel companions. We'll also be dining at the beloved Page’s Okra Grill, where low country flavors and Southern hospitality steal the show. (Don’t skip Ashleigh’s Shrimp + Grits — it’s famous for a reason.)
History Comes to Life
Tuesday opens with a powerful Gullah/City Bus Tour, a journey through Charleston’s African American heritage and living culture. Next comes a ferry ride to Fort Sumter, and then on to Fort Moultrie for even more fascinating stories.
After lunch aboard the boat, we set sail on a Charleston Harbor Tour, drifting past icons like the Ravenel Bridge, USS Yorktown, and the historic Charleston Battery. End the day with dinner at The Swamp Fox Restaurant and Bar, where you’ll sip champagne and savor local seafood.
Southern Grandeur at Boone Hall
Before heading home on Wednesday, we’ll explore the stunning Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens— a crown jewel of Charleston’s historic landscape. Live oaks draped in Spanish moss line the approach while the property’s live Gullah performances and curated exhibits paint a memorable portrait of Charleston's past.
A catered lunch on the grounds gives us one last taste of Charleston before our return to Gainesville. Expect to be home by early evening, filled with new memories, new friends, and maybe even a few sweetgrass souvenirs.
All-Inclusive, All-Amazing
For just $1,495 per person (double occupancy) or $1,795 (single), you’ll enjoy two nights’ accommodations, all tours and entry fees, three lunches, two breakfasts, two dinners, transportation, wine reception, and all gratuities. This is a truly hassle-free way to explore one of America’s most cherished cities.
So pack your sense of wonder and your most comfortable walking shoes—Charleston is calling. And in the words of Rhett Butler:
"I’m going back to dignity & grace. I’m going to Charleston where I belong."
Reserve your spot online today or contact Lori Maxim at 770-535-6301 or Lorimaxim@worldsbestadventures.com.
Joan and Gary B: "We just wanted to express our thanks one more time for the Nashville trip. Everything was so organized, down to every detail, and that took a lot of preplanning on your part. You and Glen went out of your way to make sure everyone had everything needed."