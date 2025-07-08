Biltmore and Beyond: an Asheville Adventure

DAY ONE – Monday, September 15, 2025

Ancient Artifacts and Artistic Eats

The adventure begins as guests arrive at the Gainesville Times office, at 8:30 a.m.. to check in, tag their luggage, and get ready for the road ahead. By 9:00 a.m., the luxury motorcoach rolls out, with a comfortable rest stop along the way.

At noon, guests will enjoy a fresh boxed lunch prepared by Sweet Magnolias Café and Bakery, then continue on toward Asheville. Upon arrival at the Baymont Inn & Suites, luggage will be dropped off and delivered to rooms while guests stretch and prepare for an exciting afternoon.

The first cultural stop is the King Tutankhamun: His Tomb and Treasures exhibition, where a self-guided audio tour brings the ancient world of Egypt to life with stunning replicas and immersive storytelling.

By 5:00 p.m., everyone checks in at the hotel, followed by a festive Meet & Greet party with wine, beer, and snacks in the dining area — a perfect way to relax and mingle.

At 6:40 p.m., the group boards the bus for a memorable dinner at the Argot Room of the Jargon Restaurant — a stylish modern American dining experience known for blending artistic flair with local Southern flavor, all using fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

The evening concludes with a short ride back to the hotel for a restful night.

DAY TWO – Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Gilded Mansions and Mountain Feasts

After breakfast at the hotel, guests board the bus at 8:30 a.m. and arrive shortly after at the Biltmore Estate, George Vanderbilt’s grand Gilded Age mansion.

A self-paced audio tour of the Biltmore House will guide guests through rooms rich with history, art, and elegance. Then it's off to the Stable Café Dining Room for a delicious lunch in what was once the estate’s actual horse stable.

The afternoon offers time to explore the lush Biltmore Gardens and browse shops in the Biltmore Village, before heading to the Biltmore Winery for a delightful wine tasting experience.

As the sun begins to set, the group travels to The Farm, a Gathering Place, a warm and rustic venue nestled in the mountains. There, guests will enjoy a Gourmet Summer Mexican-themed buffet dinner crafted by Chef Mike Ferrari, featuring locally inspired dishes made from the freshest seasonal ingredients.

The evening winds down with a return to Baymont Inn & Suites around 8:00 p.m.

DAY THREE – Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Trolleys, Traditions, and a Blue Ridge Farewell

After breakfast and a final check-out, the bus departs at 8:45 a.m. for a fun and fascinating Asheville Trolley Tour, featuring narrated highlights of the city’s most iconic areas, including:

The diverse Montford Historic District

The stately Grove Park Historic District

The legendary Omni Grove Park Inn

Downtown Asheville’s rich Art Deco architecture

The vibrant River Arts District

The quaint & historic Biltmore Village

The journey continues with a visit to the Folk Art Center on the Blue Ridge Parkway, home of the Southern Highland Craft Guild, which has been championing Appalachian artisans since 1930. This stop offers an opportunity to admire (and shop!) handmade works from over 800 craftspeople.

A picnic lunch at the Folk Art Center offers one last relaxing moment in the mountains before heading home.

After two comfortable rest stops, the group returns to the Gainesville Times Office by 5:30 p.m. (EST) — relaxed, enriched, and full of great memories.

Ready to Join the Adventure?

This all-inclusive Asheville experience blends history, art, nature, wine, and unforgettable meals — all in just three perfectly paced days. Whether you’re traveling with friends or making new ones along the way, this is a trip designed for exploration, relaxation, and delight.

Reserve your seat today with World's Best Adventures by clicking here, or contacting Lori Maxim at 770-535-6301. Seats are limited, and Asheville is waiting!

See what prior customers have to say about their experience traveling with Lori and World's Best Adventures:

Joan and Gary B: "Thank you again for all the effort you put into planning a smooth, fun adventure! We would be interested in joining again one day."





