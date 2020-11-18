Coal Mountain Dog Park opens, residents with two legs and four equally excited

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, the Coal Mountain Dog Park was officially declared open. The dog park sits across from the Forsyth County Animal Shelter on County Way, just off of Hwy 400. Commissioners were present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, along with those who had worked on the project and their four-legged friends.

Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills explained that there was an absence of a dog park from the northern part of Forsyth County. When she thought of where to put it, the animal shelter came to her mind, and she decided placing the dog park there was a “win-win situation for everyone.”

Manager of the Forsyth County Animal Shelter Cynthia Iacopella remarked on the project with fondness and gratitude.

“This [dog park] has given us a huge opportunity,” Iacopella said. “Having this … here is a tremendous opportunity to find new homes for each one of the dogs that we have in our care. So, I want to thank the commissioners and our wonderful county for this opportunity for both our shelter and the animals that we take care of.”

Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills also expressed her gratitude towards the other commissioners present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, stating that the completion of the project could not have been done without the help and support from the commissioners and the citizens of Forsyth County.

Dogs were welcome at the event, and the animal shelter was already letting their shelter dogs play and train inside the enclosed areas. There are six enclosures total, two that are shaded, and three for both small and large dogs.

Iacopella said that the completion of the dog park would be instrumental to helping their shelter dogs fulfill their emotional and physical needs.

“We all know that play is important for children,” Iacopella said, “But it is also equally as important for animals.”

The animal shelter plans to use the dog park to allow dogs to express their energy and natural instincts to play. The shelter is also going to use the space as an area to help train dogs and get them ready to be adopted.