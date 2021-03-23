Denmark Veterinary Science program continues to grow through student, staff dedication

Hemmings also explained that the students in the program are so dedicated to the animals on campus that when they found out that their goat, Quiver, was pregnant, students started staying late at the barn waiting for her to have her babies.

Sims said they started making little parties of it, bringing out folding chairs to watch movies, eat some pizza and drink hot chocolate while they waited. When it got to be late into the night, Williams would have to come out and tell the kids they needed to go home.

“There were several days when they were doing their watch parties where I had to make threats like, ‘OK, you know the police come by here at 10 and patrol and make sure. You all have to leave; you can’t spend the night,’” she said, laughing.

When Quiver finally did have her babies, Sims and two other senior students helped to deliver them. Staff members supervised the procedure, but Williams said the students cleaned the babies’ faces, make sure the mom fed them and made sure the cords were cut.

Now, the little bucklings, named Apollo and Robin, are 4 weeks old and living in the barn along with Quiver.

“It was really nice to actually be there delivering the babies,” Sims said.

While the students have been working to take care of their new animals, they have also worked over the past few months to create a serenity sensory garden, which Williams said will be open to the community beginning in the spring.

The garden was funded through an FFA grant and is meant to serve as a place on campus for students and community members to relieve some of their anxiety. It will feature a small rock maze, benches, wind chimes and a small garden.

“We’d like the Denmark community families to be able to come out,” Williams said. “Hopefully it will be a good spot for our whole community on every level.”

While community members visit, they may also spot some of the animals or even a dog or two as teachers come to pick up their pets from the program’s new doggy daycare.

The daycare, located near the barn on campus, allows for teachers to drop off their dogs with students in the program for the day, which gives the little pets some time away from home while giving students the opportunity to practice their handling and grooming skills.

Knowing how far the FFA and Vet Science programs have come in only three years, Williams said she is excited to see what the future holds for them and for her students, and she is glad to have been able to start the program from the beginning.

“It’s really the highlight of my teaching career,” Williams said.