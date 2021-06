Paws pattered on the pavement as puppies big and small, young and old lined up to participate in the Woof Parade at The Collection at Forsyth on Saturday, June 26.

Sawnee Woman’s Club and North Atlanta Kids’ Directory teamed up to hold the event, followed by a Family Fun Day with vendors, to raise money for the Humane Society of Forsyth County.

The theme for the parade was ‘Community Heroes,’ and dogs and families came dressed to impress. Check out some photos from the event below.