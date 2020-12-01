Forsyth County Animal Shelter waives adoption fees for the holidays

To help make holiday wishes come true for families, and pets, the Forsyth County Animal Shelter is waiving its standard $85 pet adoption fee. The Home for the Holidays will be available for pet adoptions through Jan. 2.

“Home for the Holidays has become a time of the year that the entire staff at the shelter looks forward to because we know that our wonderful animals have a great opportunity at finding their forever homes,” said Cindy Iacopella, Animal Shelter manager. “Each of these pets deserves a family to go home with and we truly enjoy seeing the smiles they put on adopting families’ faces.”

The shelter’s adoption fee includes microchipping for all pets, altering and age appropriate vaccinations.



The Forsyth County Animal Shelter, 4065 County Way, is located just off Ga. 400 in north Forsyth and animal adoptions are from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, by appointment only. Walk-in visitation to the shelter is currently suspended in order to maintain and follow CDC safe social distancing and hand hygiene guidelines.



