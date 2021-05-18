Forsyth County Animal Shelter waving adoption fees May 22

The Forsyth County Animal Shelter will hold a preview event for the annual Summer of Love adoption program on Saturday, May 22, and will be waiving their standard $85 pet adoption fee for all animals throughout the day.

The shelter will be open to the public between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Saturday, May 22, during the event so residents can see and interact with animals available for adoption.

“We have had such great success in past years with our Summer of Love adoption special that we decided to give families a sneak peek this year by waiving adoption fees a little earlier than usual and having some fun at the shelter in the process,” said Animal Shelter Manager Cindy Iacopella. “All of the pets in the shelter deserve a good home and we are hopeful that this promotion will help families bring a new companion home.”

All shelter pet adoptions include microchipping, spaying/neutering and age appropriate vaccinations. Adoptable animals and information on how to adopt can be viewed online on the shelter’s webpage at Forsythco.com under the “Adoptable Animals” tab.

For more information, call (678) 965-7185 or visit forsythco.com/animalshelter. Residents may also connect with the shelter on their Facebook page. The Forsyth County Animal Shelter is at 4065 County Way just off Ga. 400 at in north Forsyth County.



