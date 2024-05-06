By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
PHOTOS: Ranger Training Battalion soldiers leap into Lake Lanier for this fun-filled annual event
One parachuting U.S. Army soldier prepares for a water landing in Lake Lanier, flanked by a vibrant green directional flare. The 5th Ranger Training Battalion conducted its annual water jump exercise at War Hill Park on May 1, 2024. - photo by Julia Hansen
Onlookers avidly watched from Dawson County’s War Hill Park Wednesday, May 1, as over 100 soldiers in the U.S. Army’s 5th Ranger Training Battalion made a spectacular splash into Lake Lanier.