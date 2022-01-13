Forsyth County Senior Services debuts new therapy dog





“A lot of love had already been poured into this dog,” Bennett said. “The inmate who worked with him wrote me a personal letter about how amazing Hank is.”

According to Bennett, Hank’s main job is going to be administering love to everyone he meets. Hank is already with Bennett every day and will be exposed to all who come to Senior Services.

Senior Services’ Program Coordinator Courtney Fleming said Hank is just like another employee in the department.

“Our main goal is to expose Hank to all of the programs we offer,” Fleming said. “Dog therapy has shown to be very beneficial for memory stimulation and improvements to cognitive ability.”

Bennett said there have already been great moments between Hank and their patrons including one that shows how wonderful dog therapy can be.

“We have a gentleman patron who has early-stage Alzheimer’s,” Bennett said. “He looked at Hank and there was a clarity in his eyes as he said, ‘My grandfather had a dog just like this.’ What value can be put on remembering a moment in time like that?”

As Hank finishes his training, he will soon be a certified Canine Good Citizen and official therapy dog.