Furkids hosts monthly pet vaccination and microchipping clinics

Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters announced that it was launching monthly pet vaccine and microchip clinics at its Cumming location. Each month, pet-owners can schedule appointments or walk-in for different cat and dog vaccination services and microchipping. Some of the vaccines available include rabies and Bordetella. Heartworm tests and exams can also be scheduled.

In addition to the monthly vaccination and microchipping services, pet-owners and families can visit the shelter’s new nine-acre facility and enjoy family-friendly activities such as ‘catio’ tours, puppy playdates, live music by Bach to Rock and a musical petting zoo. All proceeds from events will go towards Furkids’ work.

“Vaccinating your pet is one of the easiest things you can do to help them live a long and healthy life,” said Samantha Shelton, founder and CEO of Furkids. “Adding monthly vaccine clinics to the Furkids event’s calendar provides us with an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of pet immunization and also further connect with our pet-loving community.”

Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters Cat Shelter is at 5235 Union Hill Road in Cumming. For more information, visit furkids.org. To schedule an appointment, please email robbin.yeager@furkids.org.

All pets must be leashed or in a carrier.





WHAT: Monthly Furkids pet vaccination and microchip clinic, family-friendly activities

WHERE: 5235 Union Hill Road

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3p.m., Feb. 27, March 27, April 24, May 22, June 26, July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 25, Oct. 23, Nov. 20