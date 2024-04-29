By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County elementary student found with kitchen knife on school bus
04292024KELLY MILL ELEMENTARY
A student from Kelly Mill Elementary School was found with a kitchen knife on the bus on Friday, April 26. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
A Kelly Mill Elementary School student will face disciplinary action after being found in possession of a kitchen knife on a school bus on Friday, April 26, according to Forsyth County Schools.