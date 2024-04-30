By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
District 2 Commissioner candidates disagree on county administration and mental health buildings
District 2 County Commission candidates Alfred John and Brian Tam during a debate hosted by the Forsyth County GOP on Monday, April 22. - photo by Daniel Dotson
A recent debate hosted by the Forsyth County GOP pitted District 2 County Commission candidates Alfred John and Brian Tam against each other for an hour-long series of questions regarding their plans for Forsyth County government.