Harmless fun or serious safety concern? A look at some high schoolers' latest obsession - the senior assassin game
04252024ASSASSIN GAME
Hundreds of high school students around Forsyth County have been participating in a game called 'senior assassin,' which law enforcement officials say is 'dangerous.' - photo by For the FCN
Players say an ongoing game between Forsyth County high school seniors is bringing students together ahead of graduation despite concerns from local schools and law enforcement.