How the Forsyth County Animal Shelter is making it easier to bring pets Home for the Holidays

The Forsyth County Animal Shelter is making it easier to bring home a furry member of the family for the holidays.
Through Tuesday, Dec. 3, the animal shelter, located at 4065 County Way, will waive the standard $85 fee for pet adoptions for the Home for the Holidays promotion.
“Home for the Holidays is a great time of year for families to find our wonderful animals and give them forever homes,” Animal Shelter Manager Cindy Iacopella said in a news release. “Each of these pets deserves a family to go home with and we truly enjoy seeing the smiles they put on adopting families’ faces.”
The fees include microchipping, altering and age-appropriate vaccinations for pets.
Adoptions are available 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, by appointment only.
The shelter will be closed for Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 24 and Sunday, Dec. 25.
Along with adoptions, the animal shelter is also looking for volunteers, those wanting to foster animals and donations of pet foods, toys, bedding and other items.
For more information, contact the animal shelter at (678) 965-7185 or Forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Animal-Shelter.