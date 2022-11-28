How the Forsyth County Animal Shelter is making it easier to bring pets Home for the Holidays

The Forsyth County Animal Shelter is making it easier to bring home a furry member of the family for the holidays.

Through Tuesday, Dec. 3, the animal shelter, located at 4065 County Way, will waive the standard $85 fee for pet adoptions for the Home for the Holidays promotion.

“Home for the Holidays is a great time of year for families to find our wonderful animals and give them forever homes,” Animal Shelter Manager Cindy Iacopella said in a news release. “Each of these pets deserves a family to go home with and we truly enjoy seeing the smiles they put on adopting families’ faces.”