How you can adopt a dog from the Pups with Purpose program

Applications are now open for adoptions of four dogs who have been trained by inmates at the Forsyth County Jail.
Pups for Purpose – a partnership between the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, dog trainer Scot Rucker and the Forsyth County Animal Shelter – has opened applications for adoptions of four dogs who have been trained by inmates.
According to the program’s website, Pups with Purpose “gives carefully selected inmates an opportunity to give back to society by providing foster care and basic obedience training to homeless, unwanted animals while enhancing the inmate’s social and vocational skills.”
Each dog in the program is partnered with an inmate, who trains and socializes the dog with people and other animals.
The class is made up of: Bingo, a male 11-month-old boxer mix; Charlie, a male 7-month-old red husky mix; Winnie, a 2-year-old pit bull terrier mix.
Submitting applications is the first step in the adoption process and does not guarantee an adoption. Applicants who are selected will go through a background check and will have to take part in a mandatory meet and greet before taking the dog home.
Those who are chosen will also be provided a one-hour introduction to basic obedience at no cost.
The adoption fees for the animals are $85 and include spay/neuter and vaccinations.
Adoption applications can be found at ForsythPupswithPurpose.com and can be emailed to animalshelterinfo@forsythco.com.