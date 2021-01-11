Humane Society of Forsyth County closed to public until Jan. 19

Due to a recent incident regarding COVID-19, the Humane Society of Forsyth County will be closed to the public until Tuesday, Jan. 19, following appropriate CDC guidelines. Services will resume after Jan. 19 on an appointment-only basis.

For more information, email shelter@forsythpets.org. The humane society will also be monitoring phones and voicemail, and can be reached at (770) 887-6480. Calls received after 5 p.m. will be returned the following day.

“We are taking these extra precautions to deep clean our facility for our staff and customers’ safety,” Justine Daniel, Humane Society director, said in a Facebook post.



