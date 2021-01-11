By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Humane Society of Forsyth County closed to public until Jan. 19
June the dog

Due to a recent incident regarding COVID-19, the Humane Society of Forsyth County will be closed to the public until Tuesday, Jan. 19, following appropriate CDC guidelines. Services will resume after Jan. 19 on an appointment-only basis. 

For more information, email shelter@forsythpets.org. The humane society will also be monitoring phones and voicemail, and can be reached at (770) 887-6480. Calls received after 5 p.m. will be returned the following day.

“We are taking these extra precautions to deep clean our facility for our staff and customers’ safety,” Justine Daniel, Humane Society director, said in a Facebook post. 