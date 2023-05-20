Humane Society of Forsyth County received a $5,000 grant from this national nonprofit

Petco Love is giving the Humane Society of Forsyth County a $5,000 grant to help support the local no-kill animal shelter’s work in the community.

“We appreciate the generosity of Petco Love,” Executive Director Debbie Bertsch said. “With their continued support, we can go above and beyond to help animals in need. Whether it be for treating parvo, heartworms, feline leukemia or a specialized surgical procedure, we can only help because of Petco Love.”