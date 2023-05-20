Humane Society of Forsyth County received a $5,000 grant from this national nonprofit

Petco Love is giving the Humane Society of Forsyth County a $5,000 grant to help support the local no-kill animal shelter’s work in the community.
“We appreciate the generosity of Petco Love,” Executive Director Debbie Bertsch said. “With their continued support, we can go above and beyond to help animals in need. Whether it be for treating parvo, heartworms, feline leukemia or a specialized surgical procedure, we can only help because of Petco Love.”
The national nonprofit was founded in 1999 and, in partnership with Petco and 4,000 other organizations, has invested $350 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts for animals, helping about 6.7 million pets find homes.
“Our investment in Humane Society of Forsyth County is part of more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”
For more information about the Humane Society of Forsyth County visit www.forsythpets.org.