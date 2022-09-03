Local farmer helps educate students, families about hatching chickens

A local farmer has begun an egg-citing new venture to bring smiles to peoples’ faces.

Shelby Morrow, owner of Rent-A-Hatchery, started her program in April to “accommodate everybody” and offer families, schools and day cares an opportunity that is “inexpensive for the amount of educational value they’ll receive.”

The educational value being “the life cycle of a chick,” according to Morrow.

“It’s a lot of fun to me, it’s exciting to children and that makes me extremely happy,” Morrow said.

Morrow provides classrooms, families and other facilities with everything needed to hatch baby chicks: an incubator, feed, survival guides and, most importantly, farm-fresh eggs.

“All you have to supply is a little bit of water for the incubator and for when the chicks hatch,” she said.

Each egg “comes straight from our hens on the farm,” Morrow said. It takes about three weeks, or 21 days, to hatch.

Through her business, Morrow has traveled to different schools across Forsyth County to set up incubators, chat with students and receive photos of baby chicks.

Other customers are families, homeschool groups and day cares.

“Usually, the parents and teachers have just as much fun as the kids,” she said.

Alongside the equipment and eggs, customers also receive information booklets that explain the process of hatching chicks. Morrow said the information comes in “Rated R” terms from Texas A&M studies or “a more PG” version with fun pictures.

“We don’t ever want to step on anybody’s or a family’s morals or values,” she said. “So, we have some different options.”

Morrow also includes activity sheets for children to fill out with egg and chicken-related themes.

“We have a really good time doing it,” Morrow said. “And we always try to make it as [educational] as possible.”

Story continues below.