Local farmer helps educate students, families about hatching chickens

A local farmer has begun an egg-citing new venture to bring smiles to peoples’ faces.
Shelby Morrow, owner of Rent-A-Hatchery, started her program in April to “accommodate everybody” and offer families, schools and day cares an opportunity that is “inexpensive for the amount of educational value they’ll receive.”
The educational value being “the life cycle of a chick,” according to Morrow.
“It’s a lot of fun to me, it’s exciting to children and that makes me extremely happy,” Morrow said.
Morrow provides classrooms, families and other facilities with everything needed to hatch baby chicks: an incubator, feed, survival guides and, most importantly, farm-fresh eggs.
“All you have to supply is a little bit of water for the incubator and for when the chicks hatch,” she said.
Each egg “comes straight from our hens on the farm,” Morrow said. It takes about three weeks, or 21 days, to hatch.
Through her business, Morrow has traveled to different schools across Forsyth County to set up incubators, chat with students and receive photos of baby chicks.
Other customers are families, homeschool groups and day cares.
“Usually, the parents and teachers have just as much fun as the kids,” she said.
Alongside the equipment and eggs, customers also receive information booklets that explain the process of hatching chicks. Morrow said the information comes in “Rated R” terms from Texas A&M studies or “a more PG” version with fun pictures.
“We don’t ever want to step on anybody’s or a family’s morals or values,” she said. “So, we have some different options.”
Morrow also includes activity sheets for children to fill out with egg and chicken-related themes.
“We have a really good time doing it,” Morrow said. “And we always try to make it as [educational] as possible.”
Morrow said she got the idea to rent incubators from neighbors and some friends in education.
As a life-long “farm-life girl” participating in 4-H clubs and Future Farmers of America, showing pigs, horses, cattle, rabbits and chickens, Morrow was on board with the idea.
“It’s kind of like engrained in me to do something like this,” she said. “My husband – I love him to death – but he doesn’t really do livestock at all. So, it’s kind of my own personal getaway.”
After talking with the right people and setting up a website and Facebook page, Morrow said the idea “took off.”
“We have constantly been booking incubators because people love the idea,” she said.
Since working with Forsyth County Schools, Morrow said her business has become an “approved vendor for Forsyth County.” She is working to branch out into surrounding counties.
She said her business would be offering the chance to hatch ducks next year, but for now, she is content to continue to receive photos from families of baby chicks in dollhouses and Barbie cars.
“The photos are always so fun,” she said. “That’s probably the best part – seeing kids and parents have so much fun and just smiling with the chicks.”Teachers, families, and other interested facilities can reach Morrow at 678-507-7076 or visit www.rentahatchery.com/home.