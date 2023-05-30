By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
LOOK: West Forsyth resident snaps photos of a black bear in her yard
A black bear eating from a bird feeder at a home off Post Road, Photo by Peggie Queen - photo by For the FCN

As black bear sightings persist throughout Forsyth County, encounters continue to get closer to homes.

Over the weekend, west Forsyth resident Peggie Queen spotted a bear from her kitchen window, no further than 20 feet away from her house on Post Road.

Queen reported that her backyard was clear when she first looked out the window in the morning, but after her first cup of coffee, she noticed that one of her bird feeders had fallen off her barn.

“I came back, and the bear was out there tearing everything up,” said Queen. “My concern is the kids not being educated on the dangers of bears and other wildlife.”

Queen is accustomed to wildlife passing through her property, including raccoons, foxes, wild cats, and deer. However, this is the first black bear she has seen in her yard.

