Pint-sized therapy pony receives new transport stall thanks to local Home Depot

Sparky is about eight or nine years old and weighs in at a grand total of about 200 pounds, she said. Because Sparky is such a small pony, he is able to ride from nursing home to nursing home in the back of Whittle’s minivan, but Whittle said they soon realized they needed to find some kind of solution to help him ride more safely and securely.



“I have a little minivan and he was riding in there but he was flopping around and I’d have to drive 20 miles an hour, so we decided we had to build him a stall,” Whittle said. “So we built him a stall and it worked, but it was really rickety and built by girls who didn’t have a clue what we were doing. It would fall apart when you moved it and if I hit a curve and he bumped it you would hear it crack.”

Then one day, Whittle was in the Dawsonville Home Depot and said that she remembered hearing that the business often participates in service projects.

“I just asked the store manager if it was something they would be interested in and he didn’t even blink an eye, he just said ‘yes we’ll do it’,” Whittle said.

And so they set up a time for her to drop off the existing stall at the store and said that they would give her a call when it was ready to pick back up. Whittle said that she fully expected their team to just work on fixing up the existing stall to make it more secure, so she was surprised to arrive back at the store to find an entirely new stall waiting for her.

“I thought they were just going to shore up the one we had which I was happy about, but they built us a whole new one,” Whittle said. “They put in hooks for his tack and handles so we could pull it in and out and tie-downs so we can secure it and it won’t be moving around in the van. They built it from the bottom up; they used our design but they made it for real.”

The new stall, she said, provides a much safer and more comfortable way for little Sparky to ride in the minivan.

“It’s safer for him; I would be so worried because you would hear it crack and creak and I was worried that if we had to stop we’d all be in danger,” Whittle said. “It’s not rickety, it’s not making any noises and I took a turn and he bumped it and nothing creaked or cracked — it's perfect.”