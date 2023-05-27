Pint-sized therapy pony receives new transport stall thanks to local Home Depot

A local therapy pony is now riding in comfort to spread joy to local nursing home residents, thanks to the construction and donation of a brand-new transport stall by the Dawsonville Home Depot.
Cindy Whittle lives in Forsyth County, and every Monday she and her granddaughters Brielle and Bella go out to visit nursing homes throughout the North Georgia area with their American miniature pony Sparky, who is a trained therapy pony.
“We go to nursing homes in Dawson and Forsyth, two or three in Woodstock, Alpharetta and two private homes,” Whittle said. “Sparky is little — a Great Dane is taller than him — and he’s a trained therapy horse so he can go into bedrooms and hospital rooms and anywhere to visit with the elderly.”
Sparky is about eight or nine years old and weighs in at a grand total of about 200 pounds, she said. Because Sparky is such a small pony, he is able to ride from nursing home to nursing home in the back of Whittle’s minivan, but Whittle said they soon realized they needed to find some kind of solution to help him ride more safely and securely.
“I have a little minivan and he was riding in there but he was flopping around and I’d have to drive 20 miles an hour, so we decided we had to build him a stall,” Whittle said. “So we built him a stall and it worked, but it was really rickety and built by girls who didn’t have a clue what we were doing. It would fall apart when you moved it and if I hit a curve and he bumped it you would hear it crack.”
Then one day, Whittle was in the Dawsonville Home Depot and said that she remembered hearing that the business often participates in service projects.
“I just asked the store manager if it was something they would be interested in and he didn’t even blink an eye, he just said ‘yes we’ll do it’,” Whittle said.
And so they set up a time for her to drop off the existing stall at the store and said that they would give her a call when it was ready to pick back up. Whittle said that she fully expected their team to just work on fixing up the existing stall to make it more secure, so she was surprised to arrive back at the store to find an entirely new stall waiting for her.
“I thought they were just going to shore up the one we had which I was happy about, but they built us a whole new one,” Whittle said. “They put in hooks for his tack and handles so we could pull it in and out and tie-downs so we can secure it and it won’t be moving around in the van. They built it from the bottom up; they used our design but they made it for real.”
The new stall, she said, provides a much safer and more comfortable way for little Sparky to ride in the minivan.
“It’s safer for him; I would be so worried because you would hear it crack and creak and I was worried that if we had to stop we’d all be in danger,” Whittle said. “It’s not rickety, it’s not making any noises and I took a turn and he bumped it and nothing creaked or cracked — it's perfect.”
And Sparky himself loves it too, she added.
“Sparky gets a little touchy if we touch it; he pushes our hands away and he didn’t do that before but he certainly did it last Monday,” Whittle said. “We roll his window down and he loves to look out the window — he just loves it.”
Getting the new stall is a win-win all the way around, she said, because being able to travel safely allows Sparky to spread boundless joy to people throughout the area.
“He’s the sweetest little fellow; the older people love him,” Whittle said. “We don’t want anything from them, they don’t want anything from us, we just enjoy each others’ time and it’s just such a good thing.”
She recounted the joy he brings to each of the residents he goes to visit, saying that they’re always excited to see him walking in the door to spend time with them.
“He wears shoes, but the shoes you buy for horses are designed for them to go out in parades or on payment are expensive and ugly, so we go to Build-a-Bear and he wears Build-a-Bear shoes,” Whittle said. “And the nursing home folks love it; that’s the first thing they look at when we come in is what shoes does he have on today.”
And the visits are a great learning experience for her granddaughters too, she said, as the goal is to teach them to be caring and kind toward everyone they come in contact with through their project.
“My granddaughters are homeschooled so we use this as a part of learning; they take care of all of the logistics and scheduling and I’m just the facilitator,” Whittle said. “We’re just a family that lives out here on our farm and we’re out here trying to teach our kids how to be cordial and nice to the world and give of themselves.”
Whittle said that she’s excited to continue visiting local nursing homes with Sparky and her granddaughters, and that she couldn’t be more grateful to the Dawsonville Home Depot and store manager Fred Brown for helping keep their project going.
“That Home Depot just went over, above and beyond for us; we just wanted them to shore up what we had but they rebuilt a whole new one from our design and Sparky just loves it,” Whittle said.