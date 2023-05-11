Where bears are being spotted in Forsyth County, and what to do if one comes crawling through the neighborhood

Posts about bear sightings have been popping up on social media in recent days, with many more likely to come this season.
Some bear sightings shared online happened in the Glenn Ivey subdivision in north Forsyth, the Hawks Ridge golf course in Ball Ground, and on Sinclair Shores Road in east Forsyth.
With the coming of spring, sightings of black bears throughout Forsyth County are expected to rise. It is important to know what to do when a bear is nearby and how to prevent them from stopping at your house.
“If you see a bear, or other wildlife, make sure your behavior is not creating an environment that could have negative consequences,” said Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Communications Specialist Melissa Cummings. “Don’t approach wildlife and don’t try to feed wildlife.”
The most prominent reason that black bears wander into neighborhoods is that they are searching for food. The DNR suggests taking these precautions to minimize the likelihood that bears will come near humans and their homes:
· Never intentionally feed or approach bears.
· Secure food, garbage, and recycling, as food odors attract bears.
· Remove bird feeders when bears are active.
· Do not leave pet food outdoors.
· Clean and store grills that may attract bears with their aroma.
“Georgians are fortunate to have such a vast majority of wildlife species that can be seen in the state. However, that also means we have a responsibility to keep that wildlife where it belongs – the wild,” said Cummings. “We don’t want to encourage wildlife like bears to become used to accessing food, like pet food or trash, from us or at our homes. This could lead to bears associating people with food, which may… create a dangerous situation for both people and bears.”
If a bear is sighted in a neighborhood or yard, loud noises such as shouting or banging of pots and pans are likely to scare the bear away. Never move toward or directly approach a bear.
Running from a bear can trigger a chase response. In the case of a bear sighting in the woods, it is safest to move away quietly and slowly in the opposite direction.
Here’s what the DNR says to do if approached by a bear:
· Stand firm.
· Back away only when the bear stops its approach.
· Raising arms or standing on a rock or stump can make one appear larger and intimidate the bear.
· Make loud noise by clapping, shouting, or banging a stick.
It can be exciting to see black bears and other wildlife, but it is important to behave appropriately and ensure the safety of everyone nearby.
“Enjoy that moment from a safe distance,” said Cummings. “Your respect for wildlife helps keep you safe and helps keep wildlife wild.”
Those interested can learn more about bears and bear safety at bearwise.org.