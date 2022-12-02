A holiday tradition: Sawnee Ballet to debut ‘The Nutcracker’ for 31st year in Forsyth County

The Sawnee Ballet Theatre is bringing its 31st annual production of “The Nutcracker” to the FoCAL Center for the holidays this year starting on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The show full of magic and mystery, originally choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, follows a young girl named Clara who shrinks down to the size of a mouse and quickly becomes entrenched in a battle between her toy nutcracker and an army of mice.
The ballet features holiday music most everyone will recognize such as “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” and “Waltz of the Flowers.”
The timeless classic has become a holiday tradition and must-see for many families in the U.S. and Forsyth County where the Sawnee Ballet Theatre has performed it for more than 30 years.
This year, Sawnee Ballet dancers Sabrina Rinaldi and Bria Butzin will both star as Clara, continuing the local tradition.
Upcoming performances will take place at the FoCAL Center for two weekends this month on Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18. Saturday showings will start at 7:30 p.m. while Sunday showings start at 2:00 p.m.
To buy tickets or learn more about the show, visit www.sawneeballettheatre.org.