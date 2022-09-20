American Pickers looking for ‘extraordinary items’ for Georgia return

The History Channel’s “American Pickers” is returning to Georgia soon and is looking for places to pick.

According to a release from the show’s producers, “American Pickers” will visit the state in December, and the show is looking for “a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques” to go through.

“As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics,” officials said in the release. “Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

“The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.”