Charlie Daniels passes away at age 83

In 2007, just before country legend Charlie Daniels performed at the Cumming Country Fair and Festival, he met with then Secretary of State Karen Handel, who named Daniels an honorary citizen of the state of Georgia in recognition of his 1979 chart-topping hit The Devil Went Down to Georgia. Daniels, who was 83, died of a stroke on Monday.
Then Secretary of State Karen Handel looks on as Charlie Daniels reads a proclamation making him an honorary citizen of Georgia.
Charlie Daniels poses for a photo after being named an honorary citizen of Georgia at the Cumming Fair in 2007
Every year before performing at the Cumming fair, performer Charlie Daniels would spend time signing autographs. Here, he signs one for Tim Perry
Now retired Cumming Mayor Ford Gravitt looks on as Charlie Daniels signs an autograph before a performance at the Cumming Fair.