FoCAL Center announces inaugural theatrical season

The Forsyth County Art and Learning Center recently announced its inaugural theatrical season for 2022-23, lining up six new shows for the year.

The planned productions begin this month with a season add-on, a FoCAL Center Blackbox production of Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park.” The show will be the center’s first community theater production, meaning local talent from all over Forsyth County will be taking part.

The classic Broadway romantic comedy features Corie and Paul Bratter, a newlywed couple moving into their first home in New York City while trying to cope with life — and each other.

It will debut in the FoCAL Blackbox theater on Friday, Aug. 19, and run through Aug. 28. Shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Following this first production, the FoCAL Center has a full line-up of shows that are packaged together for the 2022-23 season.

These include:

● “The Sound of Music,” a FoCAL and Bellissimo production that will run Oct. 13-23;

● “Nutcracker,” a Sawnee Ballet Theater production running from Dec. 10-18 for the holiday season;

● “Mama Mia,” a FoCAL and Bellissimo production running from Feb. 2-12 in 2023;

● And “Matilda,” a musical production running from June 22-25 in 2023 and performed by Forsyth County Schools students.