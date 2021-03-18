Forsyth County Arts Alliance seeking applicants for grant distribution

The Forsyth County Arts Alliance announces its 2021 grant cycle and invites applications for grant funding from local/regional arts providers. With nearly $40,000 available for distribution, this year’s final grant application deadline is April 30.

Along with its annual grant cycle, the FCAA also help arts organizations increase capacity by offering learning opportunities and networking events. The next event is a virtual forum at 10 a.m. on March 25, entitled “FoCo Arts: Surviving and Thriving.” All in the arts from any medium and organization type are welcome, at no charge.

Hear from art leaders who have successfully navigated the pandemic and are charting a path forward, and talk with peers about your own successes and challenges. The featured speakers are Jessica Akers, director of Falany Performing Arts Center at Reinhardt University, and Leigh Ann Cannady, founding director of Forsyth Academy of Performing Arts, representing both nonprofit and for-profit business organizational models.

The Forsyth County Arts Alliance was created in 2005 by proceeds from the sale of the Sawnee Arts Center. These funds were set up as a “donor-advised” fund of the North Georgia Community Foundation. A local Board of Directors, representing business and community leadership, is responsible for the stewardship and for making recommendations for any distribution of funds.

Each year the amount of funds available for distribution varies according to market rates and organizational overhead. Since 2008, the FCAA has awarded over $590,000 in grants and scholarships, including endowed scholarships at the University of North Georgia and Lanier Tech, for eligible students majoring in the arts that are from Forsyth County.

The FCAA will continue to steward the endowment to ensure its continuity for future generations and plan to increase through fundraising the amount of grant funds available for distribution in a given year.

To register for the upcoming virtual event, make a financial contribution and to find this year’s grant information dates and documents, visit forsythartsalliance.com.