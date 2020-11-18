Forsyth County Public Library launches Bookmobile, ‘Opportunity on Wheels’ for underserved areas of Forsyth

The Forsyth County Library hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the launch of its latest project, the Bookmobile on Monday, Nov. 16 at Hampton Library with some familiar faces from across the county including Commissioners Dennis Brown, Molly Cooper, Cindy Jones Mills and Chairwoman Laura Semanson.

The Bookmobile was funded entirely on impact fees and will make its official debut in the month of December. The vehicle will be traveling to over 20 locations throughout the course of the month in order to gauge the public’s need and response.

Director of the FCPL Anna Lyle was excited to announce the completion of the Bookmobile project as it had been almost two full years in the making.

“This is going to allow us to do three things,” Lyle said. “Identify and remove barriers to access to service, provide library services to traditionally underserved populations and expand awareness and outreach.”

Chairwoman Laura Semanson remarked that the Bookmobile provided her with a sense of nostalgia because she has treasured childhood memories of a bookmobile.

Mary Helen McGruder, chairwoman of the FCPL Board of Trustees, said how grateful she was to everyone that had been involved in the process along the way, including the commissioners, FCPL employees and local residents.

“Within the library itself, I am so honored to serve with such a library board,” McGruder said. “We’ve got a really great group, and we appreciate being able to work together. And … the Board of Commissioners who are very supportive of us.”