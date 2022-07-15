Gainesville man turns his love for gaming into massive expo

It’s a-me, Mario!

BOOMSHAKALAKA!

Finish him!

If you’re an old-school gamer — or even if you’re not — these video game catchphrases will immediately strike you as iconic.

They are also apt to trigger a warm sense of nostalgia for a simpler time when a shot at glory could be had for just a quarter at the local arcade.

Well, gamers rejoice: this weekend you can unlock old memories and create new ones at the Southern-Fried Gaming Expo in Atlanta – billed as “Georgia’s largest arcade.”

The three-day expo is expected to draw a crowd of 6,000, and it will be held at Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center, from July 15 through 17.

The expo was co-founded in 2014 by Gainesville resident Preston Burt, whose passion for gaming has massively outgrown the dimly lit arcades of the 1980s and ‘90s, where a quarter would buy you a chance at beating the high score, earning you bragging rights among your friends — and putting a target on your back.

But for Burt, gaming is about much more than high scores, final bosses, and “whipping up on the young punks,” he joked.

“For me and a lot of the people coming to the expo, it isn't necessarily about the high score. It’s about getting back to the social aspect of gaming, which I think we lost when the arcades started to decline,” he said. “And so it's just a fun event to be able to get people out in the physical world, play on real hardware, the original hardware from sometimes up to 40 years ago.”

The golden age of video games lasted from 1977-1993, according to Roberto Dillon in his book, The Golden Age of Video Games: The Birth of a Multi-Billion Dollar Industry.

The golden age began in Japan, where Nintendo released the first at-home gaming console, Color TV-Game 6, which contains several versions of the game Pong. The console is battery-powered with two knobs for moving each of the in-game paddles, and it has switches that allow players to do things like adjust the size of the paddles and increase the speed of the ball.

During the golden age, Burt said, arcade games were everywhere.

“What a lot of people don't remember is that in addition to the arcades being filled with arcade games and pinball machines, is that back in the 80s and 90s, you could find them all over,” he said. “You could find them in a supermarket, you could find them in Walmart, you could find them in a hotel, truckstops, anywhere you go, they'd have one or two. And when you're a kid, you're always searching, your eyes are always looking for the next hit.”

Burt’s love of gaming goes back to his childhood in Jackson, Mississippi.

“I remember playing Galaga when I was really, really young, and I was always enamored with arcades, you know, when your mom would give you four quarters to go spend in the mall,” he said.

That passion has only grown throughout the years. He recalled buying the first arcade game of his own.

“When I was in college, I worked at a movie theater in the mall, and across from the movie theater, there was an arcade, and we were friendly with the manager there,” he said. “And he came over and asked me one day if I would like to buy one of the machines that they were going to get rid of. And never in my mind did I fathom that a normal person, a regular person could just own one of these arcade machines. And so it just sent me down a path.”

Now, Burt has a basement arcade with nearly a dozen retro arcade games and pinball machines.

His all-time favorite game is Street Fighter II, released in 1991.

