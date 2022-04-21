‘Into the woods’ debuts at the School Street Playhouse

“Into the Woods…it’s time to go.”
The Sherouse Riley team in conjunction with the School Street Playhouse will present the award-winning Stephen Sondheim musical 'Into the Woods,' at the School Street Playhouse in Cumming, directed by Lisa Sherouse Riley, with musical direction by Mark Schroeder and a stunning set designed and built by G Scott Riley.
Performances are April 22 through May 15; tickets are on sale now at www.schoolstreetplayhouse.com.
Fairy tales usually begin with “once upon a time” and end “happily ever after." Not so fast.
After all the dreams come true in this Tony Award-winning musical, everybody returns to the woods for a taste of reality.
Based on fairytales by the Brothers Grimm, it brings together the story of the Baker and his Wife who wish for a child, Cinderella who wishes to go to the King’s Festival, of Jack (Jack and the Beanstalk) who wishes to keep his best friend, of a Witch who wishes to be beautiful once again along with other favorite fairytale characters such as Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and more, whose worlds collide and discover the unexpected consequences of having wishes come true. Journey into a world where traditional Grimm’s fairytales teach important new lessons.
“Stephen Sondheim always manages to turn a story into a powerful and moving journey for audiences of all ages and backgrounds,” said Sherouse Riley. “This is one of Sondheim’s most beautifully written, funny, deep and thoughtful musicals. The stories are familiar to us and ones we love yet told in a fresh and surprising way.”
“Working on Sondheim always offers such a great challenge. This is the second time I’ve had the pleasure of directing this show. It is one of my absolute favorite musicals. The characters are intriguing and unequivocal.
“The music and the words tell the story completely. The show takes place between an imaginary and real world, between a child’s wish and an adult’s experience.
“The characters are for all ages and a wonderful opportunity to share a journey in which all can find a distinctive and poignant truth. This is most definitely a show not to be missed.”
Tickets for “Into the Woods” are $30 and $35 and performances are every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.schoolstreetplayhouse.com or by calling the School Street Playhouse office at 770-781-9178.
The School Street Playhouse, at 101 School Street is easily accessible from Ga. 400. Parking is free.
For more information, contact Sherri Bowes at the School Street Playhouse, 770-781-9178 or visit www.schoolstreetplayhouse.com.