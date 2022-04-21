‘Into the woods’ debuts at the School Street Playhouse

“Into the Woods…it’s time to go.”



The Sherouse Riley team in conjunction with the School Street Playhouse will present the award-winning Stephen Sondheim musical 'Into the Woods,' at the School Street Playhouse in Cumming, directed by Lisa Sherouse Riley, with musical direction by Mark Schroeder and a stunning set designed and built by G Scott Riley.

Performances are April 22 through May 15; tickets are on sale now at www.schoolstreetplayhouse.com.

Fairy tales usually begin with “once upon a time” and end “happily ever after." Not so fast.

After all the dreams come true in this Tony Award-winning musical, everybody returns to the woods for a taste of reality.

Based on fairytales by the Brothers Grimm, it brings together the story of the Baker and his Wife who wish for a child, Cinderella who wishes to go to the King’s Festival, of Jack (Jack and the Beanstalk) who wishes to keep his best friend, of a Witch who wishes to be beautiful once again along with other favorite fairytale characters such as Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and more, whose worlds collide and discover the unexpected consequences of having wishes come true. Journey into a world where traditional Grimm’s fairytales teach important new lessons.





Continues below