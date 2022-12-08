Local art students ‘Never Stop Learning’ through Cumming Arts Center exhibit

The Sawnee Association of the Arts recently held a celebration and awards ceremony at the Cumming Arts Center for students taking part in its latest high school art exhibition.
The local art association, SSA, worked with six high schools and two home schools to bring in students to participate in the exhibit titled, “Never Stop Learning,” which was displayed in the center from Oct. 13 to Dec. 3.
Vicki Gladden, a retired teacher and SSA member, first contacted art teachers at each of the eight schools to offer guidance on preparing for a community exhibit.By the time the exhibit was ready, there were 77 student artwork entries.
Judges with the SSA scored students’ work, separating them into three categories: photography, two-dimensional art and three-dimensional art. The judges chose the top three winners in each.
The SSA then recognized each winner during an awards ceremony held at the Cumming Arts Center on Saturday, Dec. 3, and sponsored by Beaver Toyota.
Cheryl McFadden, the Marketing and Community Outreach Director with Beaver Toyota, presented the winners with a certificate and named each honorable mention.
Here are the winners from this year’s exhibit:
Two Dimensional Art
● 1st Place: Yiqing Zhang, Lambert High School
● 2nd Place: Axel Harding, West Forsyth High School
● 3rd Place: Kieun Song, Lambert High School
Three Dimensional Art
● 1st Place: Marilyn Ingram, West Forsyth High School
● 2nd Place: Elena Clarke, Forsyth Central High School
● 3rd Place: Laurel Ross, Forsyth Central High School
Photography
● 1st Place: Finn Goss, South Forsyth High School “Self Portrait” Digital Photo (South Forsyth)
● 2nd Place: Luca DeSouza, Denmark High School
● 3rd Place: Aylin Gurlek, Denmark High School
Honorable Mentions
● Sophia Burkus, South Forsyth High School
● Elizabeth Sharp, North Forsyth High School
● Mikayla Powell, home school
● Graciela Castro, Denmark High School
● Parker Phalen, West Forsyth High School
● Alyn Kosai , West Forsyth High School
For more information about SAA or classes available at the Cumming Arts Center, visit www.sawneeart.org.