Local art students ‘Never Stop Learning’ through Cumming Arts Center exhibit

The Sawnee Association of the Arts recently held a celebration and awards ceremony at the Cumming Arts Center for students taking part in its latest high school art exhibition.

The local art association, SSA, worked with six high schools and two home schools to bring in students to participate in the exhibit titled, “Never Stop Learning,” which was displayed in the center from Oct. 13 to Dec. 3.

Vicki Gladden, a retired teacher and SSA member, first contacted art teachers at each of the eight schools to offer guidance on preparing for a community exhibit.

By the time the exhibit was ready, there were 77 student artwork entries.