South Forsyth High hosting marching band championships Saturday

South Forsyth High School band is hosting the North Georgia Marching Band Championships from 3-10 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 30.
There will be 11 marching band performances from local high schools.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance through Eventbrite at bit.ly/3vNaIhU.
Spectator parking will be at 535 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming, GA 30041; overflow parking at Creekside UMC Church next to the school; equipment and bus parking at 2985 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041.
Band performance times:
• 4 p.m., Bowdon High School;
• 4:20 p.m., Strong Rock Christian School;
• 4:40 p.m., Jones County High School;
• 5 p.m., Mceachern High School;
• 6:20 p.m., North Forsyth High School;
• 6:40 p.m., Lanier High School;
• 7 p.m., East Paulding High School;
• 7:20 p.m., Ridgeland High School;
• 7:40 p.m., North Cobb High School;
• 8 p.m., Sequoyah High School;
• 8:30 p.m., South Forsyth High School;
• 9 p.m., Awards.
For more information, visit www.sfhsbands.net/ngmbc.