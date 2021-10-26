By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
South Forsyth High hosting marching band championships Saturday
South Forsyth High School Band

South Forsyth High School band is hosting the North Georgia Marching Band Championships from 3-10 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 30. 

There will be 11 marching band performances from local high schools. 

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance through Eventbrite at bit.ly/3vNaIhU. 

Spectator parking will be at 535 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming, GA 30041; overflow parking at Creekside UMC Church next to the school; equipment and bus parking at 2985 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041.

Band performance times:

• 4 p.m., Bowdon High School;

• 4:20 p.m., Strong Rock Christian School;

• 4:40 p.m., Jones County High School;

• 5 p.m., Mceachern High School;

• 6:20 p.m., North Forsyth High School;

• 6:40 p.m., Lanier High School;

• 7 p.m., East Paulding High School;

• 7:20 p.m., Ridgeland High School;

• 7:40 p.m., North Cobb High School;

• 8 p.m., Sequoyah High School;

• 8:30 p.m., South Forsyth High School;

• 9 p.m., Awards.

For more information, visit www.sfhsbands.net/ngmbc.