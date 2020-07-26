This local author’s debut book is being released by HarperCollins

Chris Negron said writing, like baseball, takes a whole team to be successful.

Negron, a Forsyth County resident, said it took a lot of help to release his first book, “Dan Unmasked,” a story aimed at readers 8-12 about a young boy named Dan and his friends who have a plan to help out Dan’s best friend Nate, who is in a coma after an accident on the baseball field.

“Because he feels responsible,” Negron said of his main character, “he gives himself the task of trying to wake Nate up, and this sort of leads him on a journey with his baseball teammates, because they were in the middle of a tournament that they were still trying to win and Nate was their best player, but it also leads him on a journey with another set of teammates, which are his comic book friends.”

Negron said the story centers on a study done by researchers at Northwestern University, showing that coma patients can hear and respond to the voices of friends and loved ones.

“A doctor actually tells him about that study, and he uses that to do maybe a little bit of magical thinking that you would do when you’re 13 to think that maybe if he writes him a comic book and he is able to write that to him he can wake him up,” Negron said.

The book, which is being published by HarperCollins and released on Tuesday, July 28, has already attracted some buzz, including several positive reviews by those who got advance copies and being named to American Booksellers Association’s Indies Introduce as one of the top 10 books to debut this summer and fall.