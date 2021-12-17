Unique patriotic art on display in Cumming City Hall

Swamy took images of all of the important works included in the display with him to India where he created a permanent work of art, composed of five bronze plaques that fit together into one large work, all covered in gold powder to prevent corrosion. That art piece now lives with his son, who lives in Forsyth County.Narayan Swamy said his father, who passed away in 2017 was fond of American history and culture, had met both Richard Nixon and Jimmy Carter, and had corresponded with many other world leaders. Narayan also explained that his father wanted to create the display as a way to permanently remind future generations how hard it was for the Founding Fathers of the United States to get the independence that we all enjoy today. “My father liked history and got inspired by the founding documents, which were written on goatskin and are really faded today.”That art piece, measuring four feet by five feet is currently on display inside the Cumming City Hall. The artwork includes the Declaration of Independence, the first page of the United States Constitution, and an engraved depiction of the Founding Fathers signing the document. While the display will only be there until the end of this year, Narayan Swamy would love to share the work by exhibiting it in other locations, possibly even the Georgia State Capitol.



More information about the life of Sri Krishna Swamy can be found on the family's website.



The piece will be on display at Cumming City Hall, 100 E Main St, Cumming, GA 30040, through Dec. 31.