Where you can watch the inaugural Breaking Barriers Classic baseball game

Georgia’s Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and long-time friend C.J. Stewart, co-founder of L.E.A.D. Inc. and L.E.A.D. Center for Youth, will co-host the inaugural Breaking Barriers Classic on July 13 at South Forsyth High School.

The baseball game will include players from the Georgia Bombers, which Duncan’s son plays for, and the L.E.A.D. Ambassadors.



