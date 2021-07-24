2021 OUTDOOR EXPO: Your event for fishing, hunting, camping and all things outside

Hunters, fishers, campers and other outdoor enthusiasts, it’s your time to shine.

Metro Market Media Events is holding its second annual Outdoor Expo on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Iron Mountain Resort in Dahlonega.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees will be able to listen to speakers, including Ken Sturdivant, a fishing expert, and meet with vendors selling a range of outdoor products pertaining to hunting, camping, hiking, cycling and more. The event is sponsored by John Megel Chevrolet and is free to attend.

“We’re going to have vendors from fishing, all the way to allergy testing and everything in-between,” Megan Lewis, Metro Market Media’s event coordinator, said.

Other businesses that will set up booths include Southern Remodeling, Damsel in Defense and The Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center. People will have the opportunity to win door prizes and enter a raffle for a new golf cart.

Metro Market Media owns The Times, Forsyth County News and Dawson County News. The expo still has spaces for vendors. To become a vendor, email Lewis at mlewis@gainesvilletimes.com.